Dallas ISD launches initiative to boost sportsmanship at sporting events

There’s a call to dial back unsportsmanlike behavior at high school sporting events. It comes from the University Interscholastic League, known as the UIL.

There’s been a spike in outbursts and altercations involving athletes, coaches, and spectators. This year, though, Dallas ISD has a plan to crack down on harmful behavior.

High school sporting events are officially underway. There’s excitement as well as fierce competition both on and off the field. At times, the intensity boils over. Dallas ISD sports leaders all agreed there must be a way to neutralize those situations.

Vince Reyes is the assistant superintendent for Dallas ISD athletics. He spoke to NBC 5 at the start of the 2024-2025 football season.

“As they get into the heat of battle there are ways they can cope with the heat of battle, if you will,’ Reyes said.

He’s aware that across the state there’s been a troubling trend.

“The UIL has made it perfectly clear that sportsmanship and issues with sportsmanship across the state has increased, and Dallas ISD intends to buck that trend,” he said.

The numbers have been heading in the wrong direction for some time. In 2018, NBC 5 reported a change in UIL rules following an uptick in ejections.

Since COVID, it’s not been much better, with our partners at the Dallas Morning News reporting the UIL’s complaints of decline in sportsmanship.

The UIL said there’s been a 50 % increase in coach ejections over the past ten years. A 45% increase in fan ejections over the past five years. And a 10% rise in player ejections last school year.

Dallas ISD wants to be a part of the solution with its STOP, THINK, and CHOOSE initiative. Even student leaders are on board. Jacob Marsaw is a senior and athletics department intern.

“Keep that competitive drive, but make sure we do it in a respectful manner that what we’re trying to do at the end the day,” said Marsaw. “We can have our differences, have our trash talk but we want to make sure it’s a safe place for everybody.”

Stop, Think, and Choose applies to athletes, coaches, and fans, who are encouraged to “play big.”

“The way they can play big is to be happy to come to the game, understand that everyone out here, including the officials, are doing the best that they can, and the third is just to enjoy each other’s company,” said Reyes.

Reyes points out, the energy in the stands can contribute to emotional outbursts on the field. He said it really boils down to a simple reminder.

“It’s a game,” he said. “Enjoy it.”