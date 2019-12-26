Dallas Cowboys Player Surprises Mom With Big Gift

Dallas Cowboys player La'el Collins surprised his mom on Christmas Eve with a new home.
The emotional moment happened in front of family and friends in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Collins' mother was caught off guard and overwhelmed by her son's gift and it was all caught on video.
Sports Connection
"It was always a dream, and just to be able to make that happen, nothing compares, nothing compares," the Cowboys offensive tackle said.