Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Player Surprises Mom With Big Gift

Cowboys offensive tackle had a sentimental surprise for his mother over the holidays.

La'el Collins
NBC 5

Dallas Cowboys player La’el Collins surprised his mom on Christmas Eve with a new home, Thursday, Dec. 26. 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Dallas Cowboys player La'el Collins surprised his mom on Christmas Eve with a new home.

The emotional moment happened in front of family and friends in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Collins' mother was caught off guard and overwhelmed by her son's gift and it was all caught on video.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Fort Worth 29 mins ago

North Texas Soccer Player Trying for Blind Soccer National Team

Simone Biles 2 hours ago

Simone Soars: Biles Named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

"It was always a dream, and just to be able to make that happen, nothing compares, nothing compares," the Cowboys offensive tackle said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboyssports
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us