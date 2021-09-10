Cowboys Starting Tackle La'El Collins Suspended 5 Games

Just when you might have been feeling pretty good about the Dallas Cowboys' performance in their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, the other cleat drops.

According to an NFL spokesperon, starting offensive tackle La’el Collins has been suspended for the next five games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

NFL.com reported NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said the suspension stems from missing drug tests.

Collins, 28, will be suspended without pay and will be eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 18, after the team's Week 6 game in New England.

Collins will miss games against the Chargers, Eagles, Panthers, Giants, and Patriots. Week 7 is the team's bye week. Collins' first game back will likely be Week 8 against the Vikings.

On Thursday Night Football on NBC, Collins started the season opener against the Bucs. It was his first game since missing all of last season due to a hip injury.

Players suspended due to the league's substance abuse policy have the right to an appeal, though it's not yet clear if an appeal will be filed in this case.