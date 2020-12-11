Cowboys OL Cameron Erving Goes Back To IR, Ending His Season

The Dallas Cowboys have placed Cameron Erving on injured reserve with a sprained knee, ending the tackle's season because it's his second stint on IR.

Erving who missed five games early after injuring a knee in the opener.

He went again on the first Dallas drive in a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys signed Erving as the backup tackle but have been without their two starters almost all season. left tackle Tyron Smith was limited to two games before season-ending neck surgery while right tackle La'el Collins never played this season before having hip surgery.