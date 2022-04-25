Cowboys' Micah Parsons Has Hilarious Puck Drop at Hershey Bears Game

Micah Parsons has hilarious puck drop at Hershey Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons might want to stick to football.

The Harrisburg, Pa., native and former Penn State star got to drop the puck ahead of Sunday’s tilt between the AHL’s Hershey Bears and Syracuse Crunch.

While he indeed dropped the puck, there was one problem – no player from either team was at center ice yet.

Thanks for coming last night, @MicahhParsons11!



We are so sorry for not explaining how a puck drop works. That one is on us. Our bad. pic.twitter.com/WESn2ahUkd — x - Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 25, 2022

It wasn’t until after his initial drop that the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was told how the ceremony actually works. Once players from the Bears and Crunch skated over, Parsons got a second chance to do a traditional puck drop before walking back through the tunnel.

The Bears apologized for not fully explaining how the puck drop is supposed to work.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, another former Nittany Lion, had some fun at Parson’s expense afterwards:

As for the actual hockey game, Syracuse wound up beating Hershey 5-3.