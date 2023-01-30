Chargers Hire Former Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore to Same Role

Chargers hire former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to same role originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Herbert has a new offensive mind to work with.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Monday announced the hiring of Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, one day after he parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a statement on Sunday, the Cowboys said they reached the decision to mutually part ways with Moore after conducting their end-of-the-season review process and holding additional internal discussion.

Moore, 34, now goes from calling plays with Dak Prescott under center to Herbert, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler as the premier skill players.

He replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Chargers offensive coordinator for just one season. Los Angeles finished the campaign with the second-highest passing-based offense under Herbert, who threw for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games, completing 68.2% of his 699 passing attempts.

In four seasons with Moore as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys’ offense ranked in the top four in points per game (27.7) and yards per game (391). The Cowboys ranked first in yards per game in 2019 and 2021 and averaged a league-high 31.2 points per game in 2021.

Moore reportedly was also a candidate for the Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancy, but the team instead tapped former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The Chargers also interviewed Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Tennessee Titans tight end coach Luke Steckel and Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator.

Los Angeles, which finished 2022 with a 10-7 record and grabbed the AFC’s No. 5 seed, is seeking to bounce back next season after stunningly blowing a 27-0 lead in the wild card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.