BMW Dallas Marathon Postponed Until This Winter

The organizers of the BMW Dallas Marathon are postponing the spring race until December due to the ongoing pandemic but have some good news to share about a new partnership with Kendra Scott.

The 50th Anniversary of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, which was scheduled for April 30 - May 2, will now be held in the winter from Dec. 10-12.

"Unfortunately, due to the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to host the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival this spring in a manner that our participants and guests have come to expect and enjoy from our organization" said Paul Lambert, President of runDallas, a nonprofit organization that raises money for Scottish Rite for Children through hosting the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival.

Mark Rybczk, chairman of the board of directors for the race said the change was made with the health and safety of people in mind.

"The health and safety of our runners, walkers, volunteers, partners and all guests are of the highest priority while we continue to navigate through this pandemic," Rybczk said in a prepared statement. "While we are very disappointed in postponing the event, we look forward to hosting our 50th Anniversary in December in the right environment to safely celebrate the running of the 50th Anniversary of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival."

Registered runners have these three options to select from during the month of March:

Take no action and their registration will defer to December

Convert their registration to do the 50th Anniversary Virtual event in May

Elect to run in both events by entering the BMW Pegasus 50th Challenge

Nonregistered runners can register in the month of March for the BMW Pegasus Challenge or the 50th Virtual in May, or through Dec. 10 for the 50th Anniversary in person event.

Here's more on the annual race from the Dallas Marathon:

"The BMW Pegasus 50th Challenge is comprised of two 50th Anniversary themed events, the May virtual event (five individual event distances to choose from) and the 50th Anniversary of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival in December (10 event distances to select from). Runners and walkers who participate in both events will receive 50th themed amenities specific to each event distance, plus a bonus 50th running cap, as well as double their chance of winning the 2021 Special Edition BMW car. All participants who registered for the Virtual event in December 2020, the Virtual event for May 2021, and or the in-person event for December 2021, will be entered into the sweepstakes to win the BMW car to be drawn at the start line of the Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 12."

Organizers also announced Thursday a partnership with fashion designer Kendra Scott where participants can buy a special 50th Anniversary gold necklace with proceeds benefiting the Scottish Rite for Children hospital. More information ca be found at rundallas.com.