WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

After a Week 2 nail-biter in Los Angeles, the Cowboys return home to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football this week.

At 9:15 a.m. Fran Duffy from PhiladelphiaEagles.com joins the show to preview this week's Monday night matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The other NFC East matchups this week: Washington at Buffalo and Atlanta at New York, plus it's Green Bay at San Francisco on NBC 5 Sunday Night Football.

At 9:45 a.m. Joseph Hoyt, who covers SMU football for The Dallas Morning News, breaks down the 100th Battle for the Iron Skillet when the Mustangs take on TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday morning.

Plus, conference play opens for Texas A&M against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium, Texas hosts Texas Tech and a slew of other college football games around the state.

At the high school level, it's rivalry week in a couple of North Texas cities, as Rockwall and Heath square off and Flower Mound takes on Marcus.

