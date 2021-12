Coming off a 10-day break and a road win in New Orleans, the Cowboys get set to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is back with the team after missing last Thursday's game because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Plus, the high school playoffs move into the state semifinals and we preview all the Texas college football teams playing in bowl games this month.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.