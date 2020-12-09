sunday night football

NFL Flexes Cowboys Game Against 49ers Out of NBC Prime Time

The NFL announced three flex-scheduling changes for Dec. 20

Dallas Cowboys v Baltimore Ravens
Rob Carr/Getty Images

After Tuesday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys have the worst record in the NFC, and while they're not out of the playoff picture yet, they are out of prime time.

The Dallas Cowboys were set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 20, but the NFL has flexed their NBC Sunday Night Football game and moved the game to noon on CBS.

Neither the 49ers nor the Cowboys are in serious playoff contention.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

BILLY CHEMIRMIR 54 mins ago

Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Faces 3 More Charges; Murder Cases Climb to 17

The NFL announced three changes to the December 20 schedule on Wednesday.

Along with the change to the Cowboys' schedule, it'll be Cleveland at the New York Giants Sunday night on NBC. The Giants lead the NFC East and the Browns are closing in on an AFC wild-card spot.

One other change has the New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams matchup switching to Fox at 3:05 p.m. There also are two Saturday games, previously announced: Buffalo will play at Denver at 3:30 p.m., followed by Carolina at Green Bay at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Before the Cowboys take on the 49ers, they've got a short turnaround with a road trip to Cincinnati. Quarterback Andy Dalton was the Bengals starter for nine seasons before they used the No. 1 overall pick this year on Joe Burrow. Dalton then signed a one-year contract with Dallas to be Prescott's backup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

sunday night footballNBCNFLCowboys49ers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us