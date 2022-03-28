DallasNews.com

Jerry Jones Alleges Extortion From Woman Who Says She is His Daughter, Asks for Lawsuit to be Tossed

A court filing says Alexandra Davis filed the lawsuit after she showed him a draft and offered to “make a deal” to assure she would not publicly or privately allege he was her father

By Nataly Keomoungkhoun / The Dallas Morning News

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Attorneys for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked a judge Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him in Dallas County by a woman who alleges that he is her biological father. Court documents say the lawsuit was filed when Jones and the NFL team were facing “monetary extortion attempts” and alleges the lawsuit is one of them.

In Monday’s court filing, Jones’ lawyers say 25-year-old Alexandra Davis delivered a draft of the lawsuit to Jones and offered to “make a deal” to “assure that he would not be publicly or privately identified” as her father. The court filing did not say when that occurred.

The lawsuit was filed after Jones declined to pay, the court filing said. The filing said Davis and her lawyers “will be the subject of other litigation which has been filed or will be instituted shortly.”

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comjerry jonesCowboys
