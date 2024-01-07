Fans celebrate after Cowboys clinch NFC East, bringing NFL playoffs to AT&T Stadium

For the second time in three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys reign supreme in the NFC East.

The team clinched the division on Sunday night with a 38-10 win over the Washington Commanders. Some fans are already celebrating the return of playoff football to AT&T Stadium.

“We’re feeling great, #1 in the NFC East, we’re coming for the NFL number one,” said Marvin Suggs. “Super Bowl, here we go!”

Confetti fell as the final whistle sounded on the giant TVs at Texas Live, where the party was already well underway in the shadow of the Boys’ stadium.

“We won the division, we got a new statement,” said Charles Manuel. “This is a here we go, we’re going to the playoffs, this is new, this is Dak Prescott.”

Many fans were shouting out number four, saying their quarterback had Dallas on the rise at the point in the season when it mattered most.

“It’s because of him, because of him,” said Fernando Saenz, pointing to his Prescott jersey.

“He showed what we can do,” Manuel said. “Here we go!”

And what do fans think the Cowboys can do this postseason? Fresh off Sunday night’s win, there was only one answer.

“Super Bowl, that’s what next,” Saenz said. “Super Bowl.”

“I feel like we can go all the way,” Manuel said. “It’s going to be a great playoff, Mike McCarthy’s old team and Mike McCarthy’s new team.”

“We going all the way, here we go,” Suggs said. “Ain’t nobody stopping us now, let’s go!”

Next stop playoffs: the Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in the opening Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs at AT&T stadium next weekend.

NBC 5 will share the exact game time as soon as it’s set by the NFL.