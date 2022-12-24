Expert Predictions Cowboys-Eagles: How Will Dallas Respond to Jalen Hurts-Less Philly?

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) enter their highly anticipated Christmas Eve matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) on a sour note after suffering an overtime loss in their recent trip to Jacksonville. Both teams have secured their spot in the playoffs, but Philadelphia has the upper hand on securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC East title.

The Eagles can secure a first-round bye with a win in one of their final three games, while the Cowboys need to win out and hope the Eagles lose out to keep their hopes of winning a division crown alive. Philadelphia will also enter the matchup at AT&T Stadium without a key piece, as QB Jalen Hurts will be sidelined after suffering a shoulder sprain in a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Gardner Minshew is expected to step in as the Eagles’ starting signal caller.

Can the Cowboys avenge their earlier loss to their heated rival? Will Philadelphia cruise toward the NFC’s top seed?

