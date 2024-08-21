Dallas Cowboys roll out 20 new menu options for 2024 season, including a pizza burger

Dallas Cowboys fans will have several new menu items to consider when attending games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this season.
The team's concessions partner offered a preview this week ahead of the team's final home preseason game, showing off new items like tequila lime chicken and buffalo chicken empanadas.
They've also got a pizza burger, a concoction worthy of inclusion at the State Fair of Texas. It's made up of two personal pizzas sandwiching a 16-ounce hamburger patty. It'll come with the standard sides of lettuce, tomato, cheese, and marinara sauce.
Concessions Chef Heather Fuller said it's messy, but it's good.
If you're looking for healthier options, Fuller has you covered there, too.
"Theres a lot of people that are asking for healthier options when they come to the stadium. And so we made a lot of our fan favorite items into vegan or vegetarian offerings. So, we're excited to roll that out. We already had some vegetarian options before but now we have more vegan stuff."
There are more than 20 menu additions that will be available to try. The full list is below. The menu will debut during Saturday's final preseason game in Arlington.
- The Pizza Burger -- Rich Post, who worked with George Wasai for 20-plus years for the Dallas Cowboys, ideated this delicious combination of game-day favorites: a generous 16 oz. Angus beef patty sandwiched between two pepperoni pizzas with lettuce, tomato, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Available at: Papa John’s Stands 201 and 226
- Wagyu Truffle Burger -- A wagyu beef patty seasoned to perfection, served on a fresh, locally baked brioche bun, truffle aioli, Havarti cheese and arugula. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- Honey Bourbon Steak Sandwich -- Honey-bourbon-marinated wagyu steak tips served on a roll with provolone, arugula and Dijon onions. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- Tequila-Lime Chicken Sandwich -- Savory grilled chicken marinated in tequila, lime and other spices, topped with pepper-jack cheese, crisp green leaf lettuce, tomato and crispy bacon and served on a fresh, locally baked brioche bun. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- The Churro Waffle (Dessert Waffle) -- A house-made waffle tossed with cinnamon and sugar, then drizzled with decadent caramel sauce and finished with a dollop of whipped cream. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- Oops! All Berries® Waffle (Dessert Waffle) -- A delicious waffle drizzled with house-made berry syrup, topped with whipped cream and Cap’N Crunch Oops! All Berries. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- Sausage and Red Pepper Flatbread -- Crispy flatbread topped with melty mozzarella cheese, spicy Italian sausage and roasted red peppers. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Snack Stands
- Buffalo Chicken + Bacon Flatbread -- Topped with buffalo sauce, melty mozzarella, grilled chicken, and chopped bacon. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Snack Stands
- Quattro Formaggio Flatbread -- A classic favorite, this four-cheese flatbread with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, fontina, and parmesan. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Snack Stands
- Buffalo Chicken Empanadas -- Delicious buffalo chicken empanadas drizzled with buffalo ranch dressing and garnished with green onions. Served with fries. Available at: Silver Club Grill Stands
- Flamin’ Hot Fritos Tacos -- Seasoned ground beef topped with house-made charred red salsa, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and crunchy Flamin’ Hot Fritos. Available at: All (4) Vaqueros Stands: Main Concourse 204 and 229, Upper Concourse 416 and 446
- The Fritos Sundae -- The perfect solution to Dallas Cowboys fans’ sweet and salty cravings! Crunchy Fritos with a delicious scoop of Blue Bell® Homemade Vanilla ice cream, cinnamon and sugar, then drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrup, sprinkles and topped with a maraschino cherry. Available at: Pepsi Fan Deck on Upper Concourse and Main Concourse Ice Cream Carts Sections 219 and 245
- Ruffles Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Flamin’ Hot BBQ -- Ruffles give this classic favorite a crunchy twist. Available at: All (4) CRISP Stands: Main Concourse 218 and 243, Upper Concourse 409 and 439
- Steak Fajita Wrap -- Chipotle tortilla filled with marinated fajita steak, avocado, black bean corn relish, roasted poblano and red peppers. Available at: All Grab N Go Locations: Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse Sections 420 and 450
- Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich -- Whole wheat bun piled high with house-made cranberry pecan chicken salad. Available at: All Grab N Go Locations: Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse Sections 420 and 450
- Market Berry Chicken Salad -- Fresh strawberries and blueberries, grilled chicken, feta and candied pecans served with a house-made poppy seed dressing. Available at: All Grab N Go Locations: Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse Sections 420 and 450
- Buffalo Chicken Salad -- Grilled buffalo chicken served with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded pepper-jack cheese and buffalo ranch dressing. Available at: All Grab N Go Locations: Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse Sections 420 and 450
- Strawberry Kiwi Yogurt Parfait -- Vanilla Greek yogurt served with strawberry purée, fresh strawberries and kiwi, and topped with coconut granola. Available at: All Grab N Go Locations: Miller LiteHouse and Upper Concourse Sections 420 and 450
- Honor Club Sandwich -- The ultimate club sandwich! Sourdough bread piled high with smoked ham and turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, sprouts, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers and a house-made Dusseldorf mustard. Available at: Hall of Fame Southeast and Southwest Concession Stands
- Vegan Tostitos -- Ultimate Nachos A plant-based version of the Dallas Cowboys game day #1 Selling Fan Favorite: thick-cut Tostitos tortilla chips with vegan hot nacho cheese sauce, hearty plant-based Texas chili, topped with fresh pico de gallo and jalapeños. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 441
- Vegan Hot Dog/Chili Dog -- A classic stadium treat, made vegan served on a freshly baked vegan bun and topped with hearty vegan Texas chili and melty delicious vegan cheese sauce. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 441
- Vegan BBQ Sandwich -- Delicious plant-based shredded BBQ protein tossed in tangy BBQ sauce and served on a freshly baked vegan bun. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 441
- Vegetarian Cowboys Cheesesteak -- An update on our famous Cowboys Cheesesteak, made meatless and served each game day! Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 441
- The Rowdy Souvenir Cup -- Rowdy revs fans up with plenty of Dallas Cowboys spirit every game day. Now there’s a special Rowdy souvenir cup sold exclusively at AT&T Stadium to take home!
- Yeti Dallas Cowboys 30 oz Tumbler -- Fans can enjoy Go Cowboys! spirit with a special Dallas Cowboys Yeti 30 oz. Tumbler sold exclusively at AT&T Stadium.