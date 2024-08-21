Dallas Cowboys roll out 20 new menu options for 2024 season, including a pizza burger

Dallas Cowboys fans will have several new menu items to consider when attending games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this season.

The team's concessions partner offered a preview this week ahead of the team's final home preseason game, showing off new items like tequila lime chicken and buffalo chicken empanadas.

They've also got a pizza burger, a concoction worthy of inclusion at the State Fair of Texas. It's made up of two personal pizzas sandwiching a 16-ounce hamburger patty. It'll come with the standard sides of lettuce, tomato, cheese, and marinara sauce.

Concessions Chef Heather Fuller said it's messy, but it's good.

If you're looking for healthier options, Fuller has you covered there, too.

"Theres a lot of people that are asking for healthier options when they come to the stadium. And so we made a lot of our fan favorite items into vegan or vegetarian offerings. So, we're excited to roll that out. We already had some vegetarian options before but now we have more vegan stuff."

There are more than 20 menu additions that will be available to try. The full list is below. The menu will debut during Saturday's final preseason game in Arlington.