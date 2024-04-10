Cowboys should draft these 5 players in 2024

It's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys need to hit on the 2024 NFL Draft.

Once again, it's been a quiet offseason where Dallas hasn't boosted its roster to upgrade on the margins.

In a year where Dak Prescott could technically become an unrestricted free agent and Mike McCarthy being retained for the last year of his deal, the future is definitely uncertain.

After making no splashes in free agency, Dallas will have seven picks to work with entering the draft:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Round 1, No. 24 overall

Round 2, No. 56 overall

Round 3, No. 87 overall

Round 5, No. 174 overall (compensatory)

Round 6, No. 216 overall (compensatory)

Round 7, No. 233 overall (via Las Vegas Raiders)

Round 7, No. 244 overall

So, which positions and players should Dallas target? The Cowboys should look at these five for 2024:

RB: Trey Benson, Florida State

Dallas won't need to pick a running back early on, but it'll have to take one at some point. Tony Pollard going to the Tennessee Titans left a glaring hole in that department, with Rico Dowdle being the main option in the aftermath.

Benson out of Florida State is an intriguing mid-draft possibility due to his blend of age (22 for the season), size (6-foot-1, 223 pounds) and speed (4.39 40-yard dash).

He's tough to bring down in open space and possesses a great motor, though there are concerns of stiffness in his tight-space movements. But, if the Cowboys can get the best out of him, his potential feels like a mini Derrick Henry, who they didn't land in free agency.

Add #FSU RB Trey Benson to the list of big-time prospects visiting the #Cowboys today and tomorrow. https://t.co/5ViZyZqqRs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

With Tyler Biadasz leaving for the Washington Commanders in free agency, who snaps the ball to Prescott is in question.

If the Cowboys want to address that high in the draft, then Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson is likely the best option. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound center is as versatile as they come, and he's only 21 years old.

He may not have the longest arms that can make certain blocking angles tough, but he offers elite strength, balance and nimbleness to counter it.

OT: JC Latham, Alabama

With longtime Cowboy Tyron Smith going to the New York Jets in free agency, Dallas has multiple holes to fill on the offensive line. If Powers-Johnson isn't the first choice, Alabama's JC Latham could be Smith's long-term replacement at tackle.

Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga are the big names here who might be gone before Dallas gets a chance at them.

But Latham, 21, is a 6-foot-6, 335-pound dream-like tackle who moves much faster than his statistical profile indicates. He's been a durable athlete for Alabama and doesn't concede penalties too often, so he could be a steal depending on where he falls.

DT: Byron Murphy II, Texas

Run defense was an obvious problem for the Dallas unit last season and will definitely need patching. Mazi Smith, Dallas' 2023 first-round pick, routinely looked out of his depth. But Smith will also need better talent around him to reach a new level, which brings Texas' Byron Murphy II to the table.

The state connection is obviously there and Dallas reportedly has already brought him in for a visit.

The #Cowboys are hosting several local, talented draft prospects today, getting visits from #Texas RB Jonathan Brooks, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, and DT Byron Murphy, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

Murphy II will be 22 in the 2024 season and is 6-foot-1 and 308 pounds. His height isn't ideal as an interior defensive lineman, but he makes it work with elite strength and athleticism.

He could very well be the first defensive tackle taken off the board due to his few negatives and versatility across the line, but if he falls to Dallas, it could be a home-run grab.

WR: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Wide receiver is pretty stacked at the top of the draft. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington) are just some of the names, but there's a high chance all are gone by Dallas' first pick, barring a trade.

That brings Georgia's Ladd McConkey into the picture as he continues to rise as a potential first-round pick. The 22-year-old is a 6-foot, 185-pound versatile athlete who has a deep background of playing multiple offensive positions.

His college numbers don't scream No. 1 option, but there's potential for him to be a really strong No. 2 or an elite slot option. The Cowboys have uncertainty with their current top-two options in CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks possibly hitting the open market next season, so adding a young talent on a cheap contract could be the move.