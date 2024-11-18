Dak Prescott

Dak moved to IR, officially ending 2024 season; Butler fills QB's roster spot

Team brings up Josh Butler, Kemon Hall and Princeton Fant from the practice squad ahead of Texans game Monday

By NBCDFW Staff

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks on to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Five days after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had season-ending surgery on his hamstring, the team officially put him on injured reserve on Monday.

The All-Pro quarterback underwent surgery in New York last week to repair a partially torn hamstring injured Nov. 3 in a 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been under center since Prescott's Week 9 injury.

The team said Monday they filled his roster spot with DB Josh Butler who had been on the practice squad. The team also brought up DB Kemon Hall and TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad.

The Cowboys, who are a dismal 3-6 so far this season, are 0-4 at home and host the Houston Texans on Monday night.

