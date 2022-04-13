Cowboys Partner With Blockchain Becoming First NFL Team With Cryptocurrency Deal

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows a thing or two about successful financial investments.

“ I know a little bit about being wise when it comes to a dollar,” Jones said. “I’ve had my fair share of mess-ups too, and we probably all are well aware of those. But I do have some instincts.”

And those instincts are telling the owner of the most valuable sports franchise in the world that the Dallas Cowboys should - and will be making NFL history, by becoming the first team in the league to partner with a cryptocurrency organization, blockchain.com.

“When I had a chance to really dive into the kind of future that you have in a digital world, I wanted the Dallas Cowboys to be a future part of that in any and every way we could,” Jones said.

“Our mission is to help anyone be involved in cryptocurrency, to help anyone be involved in web three,” Blockchain.com founder and CEO Peter Smith said. “That’s why I’m so excited about the partnership with a Dallas Cowboys.”

The partnership will include extensive advertising in AT&T Stadium, and an opportunity for fans to access Cowboys content through their blockchain.com wallet, as Jerry Jones and the Cowboys make a deal that is new to the NFL, but somewhat familiar for an NFL owner who knows a thing or two about financial investing.

“Am I going to buy my cryptocurrency through blockchain.com?” Jones said. “You bet I am.”