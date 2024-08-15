The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the New York Giants in a trade also involving two 2026 draft picks.

The team said on its website that the deal would be finalized on Thursday. The Cowboys will also receive a seventh-round pick in 2026, while the Giants will receive a sixth-round choice.

The addition of the 31-year-old Phillips adds depth to the interior of the defensive line for a club hoping to see improvement from 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith, who had a disappointing rookie season.

Phillips was a second-round pick by Miami in 2015 and has played for three teams over nine seasons. The Cowboys would be the fourth instead of the Giants, who signed Phillips in the offseason.

The former Oklahoma player started 26 of 44 games with the Dolphins over his first three years before getting released during the 2018 season.

Buffalo added Phillips in 2018 for the first of two stints with the Bills, where he started nine of 14 games last season. He had career highs of 9 1/2 sacks and 13 tackles for loss with Buffalo in 2019.

Phillips also spent time with Arizona and has 24 sacks in 120 games with 62 starts.