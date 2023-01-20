Behold, ‘The Dak': North Texas Pizza Shop Honors Dak Prescott With Pizza Creation

Cowboys fans are getting ready to show their support for America's team as they hit the road and take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

And one North Texas business owner is cheering the team, and its star quarterback, in a very tasty way.

Greg Tierney, owner of Motor City Pizza in Lewisville, says he did a little digging into what Cowboys QB Dak Prescott likes to eat. With this intel, something rather craveable was born: "The Dak."

"I always try to come up with something different or unique. Something relevant," Tierney said. "It just came to me. Cowboys are a thing, and who is just kicking butt more than anybody else? Dak Prescott."

Tierney says he was inspired to make a Cajun-style pizza after seeing Prescott was born and raised in Louisiana, went to Mississippi State and loves Cajun cooking.

And to anyone with hesitations about a Cajun-style pizza, Tierney has this to say: "Man, once you see it, especially on the Detroit-style crust, that light, fluffy, deep dish rectangular with blackened chicken, crawfish, andouille sausage -- people are loving it," he said." Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and a Cajun cream sauce bring it all together.

Tierney says he hopes Prescott likes the sound of that. And that he may just cut Dak a discount if he happens to stop by for a bite.

Tierney isn't stopping there. Next up on the list of sports star possibilities: Luka Donic.