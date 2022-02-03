Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

White House Illuminated Red, White and Blue for Beijing Winter Olympics

By Joseph Michalitsianos

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The White House is illuminated red, white and blue on Thursday in support of the Olympians and Paralympians of Team USA who are set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden intends to watch the Winter Games.

"We are looking forward to it and to cheering on our American athletes who will be competing," said Psaki.

The show of support comes on the eve of the opening ceremony, which takes place at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Team USA has 225 athletes competing at this year's games, where they hope to come away atop the Winter Olympics medal table for the first time ever.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Beijing 2022 Winter OlympicsWhite HouseTeam USAPresident Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us