WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson Introduces Team USA at Opening Ceremony

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered a daring message to all the athletes of Team USA.

He introduced the American athletes that are participating in this year's Winter Olympics during the Opening Ceremony.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” said Johnson.

“They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world.

“It’s my honor to once again be asked to participate in the presentation of the Opening Ceremony. And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy.”

Johnson narrated the opening film entitled “I Dare You,” which tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue the fastest and most daring events on snow and ice.

The Rock also introduced Team USA during NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics last summer and previewed the athletes to watch in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The U.S. Olympic team has a delegation of 224 athletes, its second-largest athlete delegation at a Winter Games.