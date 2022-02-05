U.S. Figure Skating Looks to Build Off Strong Start in Team Event

The United States will be looking to maintain its lead in the figure skating team event as two more segments take place on Saturday night.

First up will be the women's short program at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Karen Chen taking the ice for Team USA. After that, the field will be cut from 10 teams to five heading into the men's free skate at 10:50 p.m, with Vincent Zhou skating for the U.S.

You can watch the figure skating action live on NBC Primetime or stream it on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

The U.S. got off to a superb start with 28 total points in the first three segments on Thursday night. Nathan Chen gave the Americans an early advantage by winning the men's short program with a personal-best score.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue then posted a personal-best score of their own in the rhythm dance while earning a first-place finish.

Finally, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier extended Team USA's personal-best streak with a third-place finish in the pairs short program.

The Russian Olympic Committee is closest to the United States in the team event standings with 26 points. China (21 points), Japan (20) and Italy (18) round out the current top five. Canada, the defending Olympic champ, is in sixth with 16 points.