Beck Ks 13, Stanford Wins Opener of Lubbock Super Regional

Brendan Beck set a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, Christian Robinson had four RBIs, and Stanford beat Texas Tech 15-3 on Friday in Lubbock Super Regional to begin a best-of-three series.

Stanford (37-15) is seeking its first appearance in the College World Series since 2008. Texas Tech (39-16) needs to win the next two games to go to its fifth CWS in the last seven completed seasons.

Beck, who entered with a 1.69 ERA over his last four outings spanning 32 innings, allowed just two runs on six hits.

Tim Tawa, named the most outstanding player of the Stanford Regional last week, homered in the first to start a four-run inning, and Nick Brueser made it 5-1 in the sixth with his 11th homer of the season.

Kody Huff hit his second double of the game in the seventh with the bases loaded, scoring two for an 8-2 lead. Robinson added two RBIs on a single in the five-run inning.

Robinson's two-RBI double in the eighth followed Brock Jones' RBI double as Stanford added three runs.

Texas Tech starter Chase Hampton allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Cole Stilwell was 2 for 4, including his eighth homer of the season, and Nate Rombach hit his fourth homer in the last eight games.

College World Series Stanford University Texas Tech University
