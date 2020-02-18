baylor bears

Baylor’s Mulkey Set to Become Fastest D1 Coach to 600 Wins

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, left, speaks to guard Te’a Cooper (4) during action against Connecticut at XL Center in Hartford, Conn., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019. Baylor won, 74-58. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is set to reach 600 career wins in fewer games than any other Division I men's or women's coach.

Mulkey takes a 599-100 record into the No. 2 Lady Bears' game at Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

She has won three national championships in her 20 seasons.

Adolph Rupp won 876 games overall with the Kentucky men from 1930-72. His 600th win came in his 704th game in 1959.

That means Mulkey can beat Rupp's mark if the Lady Bears win one of their next four games. The defending national champs have won a record 53 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games.

