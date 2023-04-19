AP Mock Draft: Cowboys Take the ‘Best Back in the Draft' to Replace Zeke

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade last month to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks.

There's still no general consensus on which QB will go first, Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

The Panthers themselves are still trying to decide and they're doing their due diligence on Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in the process.

The Panthers traded four picks, including No. 9 overall and a first-rounder next year, along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.

The first edition of the AP's 2023 mock draft says it'll be Stroud. The other 30 picks can be seen below -- this year's first-round draft has only 31 picks instead of the normal 32 after the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick last August on tampering violations.