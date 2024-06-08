Police search for man after ‘elderly' woman found dead in her Bedford home

Bedford Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a senior woman who was found dead inside her home on Thursday.

Officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Meadow View Lane around 4:14 p.m. on June 6 after reports of an unconscious person.

Police said when they arrived at the residence, they found the body of an older woman who died from unknown causes.

Amid the death investigation, Bedford Police detectives found security camera footage of a thin, light-skinned man wearing a black shirt, black tights, white tennis shoes, and a possible wig approaching the victim's front door.

According to investigators, the victim answered the door and spoke to the unidentified suspect, who asked to use her phone. Officers believe the suspect then forced their way into the woman's home after she refused.

The video detectives obtained does not show what happened inside the home, but the suspect can be seen leaving the house several minutes later, police said.

The name of the victim has not been revealed at this time. The police department stated it is not releasing the images from the surveillance footage for reasons related to the investigation.

Residents in Bedford are advised to beware of their surroundings and not to open their doors to anyone they don't know, especially if they are home alone.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Bedford Police Department at 817-952-2127.