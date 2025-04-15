Weatherford native Jason Hayes will continue his 24-year tenure with the city as chief of police, officials announced at a city council meeting Monday.

The Weatherford Police Department said Hayes was chosen due to his dedication to law enforcement, including earning a master's in criminal justice from Tarleton State University, becoming a master peace officer and graduating from the FBI Academy.

He was also awarded Rookie of the Year during his first year with the department, Weatherford PD said.

Hayes was previously appointed Weatherford's assistant police chief in October 2024.

His promotion followed the departure of Lance Arnold, who had served as Weatherford's police chief for seven years before leaving in December 2024.

Outside of law enforcement, Hayes's LinkedIn revealed he is also a scuba diving instructor.

The department said Hayes is passionate about protecting his home community, and they're proud to support him as they continue their mission to keep Weatherford safe.