Officials offering up to $100,000 reward after Plano post office burglaries: police

Two Plano post offices were broken into earlier this month

By Lauren Harper

Authorities are asking for the public's help after they say two Plano post offices were burglarized.

According to the Plano Police Department, the Main Post Office at 1200 Juniper Road and the Plano Wildcat Post Office at 2901 West Parker Road were broken into overnight between April 5 and 6.

Authorities said they were looking for two men in connection with the burglaries.

One was described as wearing a black cowboy hat, a black shirt, camouflage pants, white gloves, and a mask. The second was described as a heavy-set Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink logo, a beanie with a white square logo, and brown shoes.

Police did not disclose what was stolen or how the two men entered the buildings.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest, but warned against taking action to apprehend the individuals.

Officials urged anyone with information to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"), and ensured all information would remain confidential.

