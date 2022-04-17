Angels' Trout Plunked in Win Over Texas, X-Rays Negative

Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day-to-day.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. He was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He earlier doubled on a flair to short right field during the Angels’ three-run third inning in which they took a 4-1 lead.

Mike Mayers (1-0) retired two of three batters to end the fifth for starter Jose Suarez. The Angels have won three straight for the first time since August.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run for the Rangers, who have lost three straight and are 2-7 to open the season for the first time since 2006. Texas starter Martin Perez (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, in four innings.

Seven Angels had one RBI. Los Angeles took advantage of seven walks — five of those runners scored — and three Texas errors plus a passed ball that scored a run. Matt Duffy had three hits for LA.