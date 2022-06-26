Angels-Mariners bench-clearing brawl leads to eight ejections originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Things got physical between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

In the top of the second inning at Angel Stadium, starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker on the backside with a first-pitch fastball.

Winker, who was visibly upset about the hit-by-pitch, had some words with Angels catcher Max Stassi and home-plate umpire John Bacon before making his way toward Los Angeles' dugout.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

And that's when chaos ensued, as both benches cleared and a brawl that saw punches get thrown broke out.

The fight caused an 18-minute delay and led to eight ejections, according to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. Four Mariners -- Winker, shortstop JP Crawford, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and manager Scott Servais -- and four Angels -- Wantz, pitcher Raisel Iglesias, pitcher Ryan Tepera and interim manager Phil Nevin -- were tossed from the game.

As Winker was leaving the field, he flipped off Angels fans seated behind the Mariners' dugout. Iglesias also had a notable exit, throwing a box of sunflower seeds onto the field.

Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias tossed a box of sunflower seeds onto the field 💀



🎥: @BallySportWestpic.twitter.com/F9yaNUHdcK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 26, 2022

This story is being updated...