American Flag Football League comes to Dallas

The American Flag Football League announced its four teams and season schedule on Tuesday.

Dallas will host one of the four AFFL teams and play at Gerald J. Ford Stadium and the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Say hello to the Dallas Ocelots – our fierce, agile, and unstoppable AFFL team! The Ocelots represent agility, strength, and a powerful competitive spirit. Get ready to witness us in action as we make our mark on the field in 2024!🔥🐆🎊 #DallasOcelots #RoadtoPro #FlagFootball pic.twitter.com/oOzzwSaAIV — Dallas Ocelots (@AfflDallas) November 7, 2023

Dallas will be home to the Ocelots. Boston, Las Vegas and Nashville will also host AFFL teams.

The inaugural game will be held in Las Vegas on April 27, 2024.

To see the full schedule and buy tickets go to affl.com/dallasocelots/