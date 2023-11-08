AFFL

American Flag Football League comes to Dallas

The American Flag Football League's inaugural season will kick off on April 27, 2024

By Lucy Ladis

American Flag Football League

The American Flag Football League announced its four teams and season schedule on Tuesday.

Dallas will host one of the four AFFL teams and play at Gerald J. Ford Stadium and the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas will be home to the Ocelots. Boston, Las Vegas and Nashville will also host AFFL teams.

The inaugural game will be held in Las Vegas on April 27, 2024.

To see the full schedule and buy tickets go to affl.com/dallasocelots/

