Witten Calls Dak “Unbelievable” and “The Leader Of This Football Team”

Jason Witten spent last season as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football but he decided to make another run at football with the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten has a unique perspective on quarterback Dak Prescott's growth since he was with him as a rookie and second year player, "It's been unbelievable to watch him since March," the Cowboys All Time leading receiver said at training camp. "From '17 (2017) at the end of that year to watch what I saw this offseason, it's a completely different player."

Prescott has led Dallas to two NFC East titles in his three seasons as the starting quarterback. Prescott has never had a losing season in the NFL.

Witten has effusive praise for the leadership the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback brings, "The intangibles that he has as a leader, as a guy is unlike anything I've ever seen. Everybody respects him. They wanna play for him. They listen to him. They believe in him and a a player," Witten said.

The players in Oxnard are open about wanting to play in the Super Bowl this season. Witten has a belief Prescott can take Dallas there, "His confidence in this system and the little things he's working on to improve his game," Witten said at Cowboys training camp. "I expect an incredible year for him. He is the leader of this football team."