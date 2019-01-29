Before you sit down to watch Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, here are five things to know going into Super Bowl LIII.

Feb. 3 is quickly approaching and we're getting super excited. Not about the Super Bowl ... but the commercials.

As the big day gets closer we're learning more about which celebs we should expect to see hawking a variety of wares for Madison Avenue. And in some cases, a few teaser commercials have already begun to leak. Everyone from Harrison Ford to Alex Rodriquez to Cardi B is on board.

According to Sports Illustrated in 2018 advertisers shelled out more than $5 million for a 30-second spot. Ad Age reports advertisers are expected to pay comparable figures in 2019. Among the advertisers shelling out big for TV spots this year according to Ad Age are Pepsico, Anheuser-Busch, Audi, Bumble, Burger King, Kraft Heinz, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz.

So without further ado here are some of the commercials we've seen thus far.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges Meet up for Stella Artois

It was revealed Monday that Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges are bringing a couple of famed characters back to life for a charity in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Parker will reprise her "Sex and the City" Carrie Bradshaw role and Bridges will appear as "the Dude" from "The Big Lebowski" in a Stella Artois commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday and will be televised during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

"There will be a lot of men drinking during the Super Bowl, so why not buy some beer that'll do some good for the planet and the world," Bridges said in an interview with The Associated Press before shooting the ad.

In the commercial, the two separately order the beer instead of their trademark drink and end up sitting next to each other. Bradshaw prefers a Cosmopolitan cocktail, while the Dude's usual is a White Russian cocktail.

Cardi B and Steve Carell Do Pepsi Right

Pepsi is more than OK. Just ask Steve Carell and Cardi B, who makes her big splash on the Super Bowl stage.

In the commercial, we see a woman at a diner ordering a Coke. The waiter then asks the woman, "Is Pepsi OK?"

Before she can answer, Carell, who is sitting at a table behind the woman, stands up and says, "Is Pepsi OK? Is Pepsi OK?! Oh! Are puppies OK? Is a shooting star OK? Is the laughter of a small child OK?"

Carell goes on to tell the waiter that Pepsi is "more than OK," before pointing to Lil Jon, who says Pepsi is "okaaaay!"

Then, Cardi makes her grand entrance.

Mr. Peanut Joins Alex Rodriguez

Retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez, sans his other half Jennifer Lopez, shows up in a Planters ad where he co-stars with the monocle- and top hat-wearing mascot Mr. Peanut.

Bublé vs Bubly

Crooner Michael Bublé is apparently irritated that the flavored water Bubly has almost, but not quite, copied his last name.

Amazon Drafts Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker

It's a celebritypalooza as a set of mysterious teasers hints at Amazon's Beta Testing Program for the stars. The teasers unveil Amazon's Alexa blog, which says the beta program is a top-secret division of Amazon that "employs celebrities to test Alexa-enabled technologies such as sub-aquatic audio waveform resonance, interspecies language translation, and voice-controlled body de-stressors."

Backstreet Boys Meet Chance the Rapper

In two short teasers for a Doritos ad, 1990s boy banders The Backstreet Boys are seen auditioning Chance the Rapper for a role in their band. But Chance is having a few issues busting those patented Backstreet moves.

Christina Applegate and M&Ms

Christina Applegate is trying to get into her car in a parking lot, but someone small seems to keep locking her out. Who could it be?