A video circulating on Twitter on Sunday shows Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis involved in an altercation outside a nightclub in Latvia.

In the video, Porzingis is seen with blood running down his face while wearing a ripped white shirt. He was talking to a group of people before pushing a woman out of the way and approaching another group of people.

A Mavericks source told SportsDay's Brad Townsend that it is their understanding that he was jumped outside of a nightclub, but that the team is still gathering details.

The Dallas Mavericks issued a statement to NBC 5 Sunday, saying they were aware of the incident.

"It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia. We will provide an update when one is available."

