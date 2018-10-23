The Woodrow Wilson Wildcat Band should be on cloud nine. It's the best marching band in the Dallas Independent School District, about to play at The Star in Frisco for the first time on Thursday. But the volume of its music will be turned down -- all over a lack of funding.

High school band members may soon be required to have pre-participation physical examinations like the ones required of student athletes if the UIL commissioner approves the rule changes passed by the legislative council Monday.

The council said the physical exam would be required prior to the first and third years of high school marching band participation, with the medical history form being completed annually.

The UIL said the requirements would mirror those for student-athletes who participate in UIL athletics.

Additionally, the council approved the expansion of A+ Music Memory from three through six to include grades two, seven and eight.

The legislative council also passed an amendment for athletics that allows schools to expand the summer strength and conditioning program from six weeks to the entire summer, following a schedule set forth by the UIL.

The amendment allows for schools to conduct two hours of skill instruction per week with a one-hour limit in one given day.

To enhance health and safety measures, the council "approved rules that require schools to create venue-specific Emergency Action Plans, report catastrophic injuries that occur during UIL practices and competitions, report any time an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is utilized, and to require all 6A schools to report concussion incidents to the ConTex quality improvement project."

The UIL, which operates as part of the University of Texas, provides oversight for extracurricular academic, athletic, and music contests in Texas public schools.

All of the rules passed by the legislative council must be approved by the Commissioner of Education before they take effect.