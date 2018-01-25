Tony Romo hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 9, 2012 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is back competing on the golf course.

Romo's CBS broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, told Golf.com that Romo will get an exemption to play in a PGA Tour Event "in the next – let's just say two months. So he's going to put it out there on the line."

Nantz also described Romo as a "golf fantatic" in the interview, pointing out Romo travels with a putter on the road, "even up into the booth."

In May 2017, Romo played in a U.S. Open qualifyer at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo but didn't advance.