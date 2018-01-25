Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is back competing on the golf course.
Romo's CBS broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, told Golf.com that Romo will get an exemption to play in a PGA Tour Event "in the next – let's just say two months. So he's going to put it out there on the line."
Nantz also described Romo as a "golf fantatic" in the interview, pointing out Romo travels with a putter on the road, "even up into the booth."
In May 2017, Romo played in a U.S. Open qualifyer at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo but didn't advance.