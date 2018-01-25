Tony Romo Reportedly to Get Exemption to Play in PGA Tour Event - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Tony Romo Reportedly to Get Exemption to Play in PGA Tour Event

By Pat Doney

Published at 7:37 PM CST on Jan 25, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tony Romo Reportedly to Get Exemption to Play in PGA Tour Event
    Getty Images
    Tony Romo hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 9, 2012 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

    Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is back competing on the golf course.

    Romo's CBS broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, told Golf.com that Romo will get an exemption to play in a PGA Tour Event "in the next – let's just say two months. So he's going to put it out there on the line."

    Nantz also described Romo as a "golf fantatic" in the interview, pointing out Romo travels with a putter on the road, "even up into the booth."

    In May 2017, Romo played in a U.S. Open qualifyer at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo but didn't advance.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices