Rangers will also host Arizona, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis in interleague play; Red Sox and Yankees to be featured in final homestand ever at Globe Life Park.

The Texas Rangers have mostly revealed their 2019 schedule -- their final year at Globe Life Park.

The final season will open March 28 against the Chicago Cubs and will end with a final homestand against the Yankees and Red Sox.

The 2019 opener will mark the 28th time in 48 seasons that the Rangers have opened the season at home, the fourth straight and the ninth occasion in the last 11 years. It will be the first time Texas has opened with the Cubs and it will be Chicago’s first trip to Arlington since May 21-23, 2010.

Texas will close the regular season with three games each against Boston, Sept. 24-26, and the New York Yankees, Sept. 27-29.

The 2019 home schedule also features four-game series with the Cleveland, Kansas City, and Minnesota. Texas will be at home on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Game times for the 2019 schedule will be announced at a later date. The complete schedule is below.

2019 Texas Rangers Opponents

Opponent | Home Games | Road Games

Baltimore Orioles | 3 | 4

Oakland A’s | 9 | 10

Boston Red Sox | 3 | 4

Seattle Mariners | 9 | 10

Chicago White Sox | 3 | 4

Tampa Bay Rays | 3 | 3

Cleveland Indians | 4 | 3

Toronto Blue Jays | 3 | 3

Detroit Tigers | 3 | 3

Arizona Diamondbacks | 2 | 2

Houston Astros | 10 | 9

Chicago Cubs | 3 | 0

Kansas City Royals | 4 | 3

Cincinnati Reds | 0 | 3

Los Angeles Angels | 10 | 9

Milwaukee Brewers | 0 | 3

Minnesota Twins | 4 | 3

Pittsburgh Pirates | 2 | 2

New York Yankees | 3 | 3

St. Louis Cardinals | 3 | 0