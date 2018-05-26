Texas Rangers Helping Choo Find Record Setting Baseball

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 26: Shin-Soo Choo #17 of the Texas Rangers watches his game winning home run against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 4-3. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers are asking for your help.

Shin-Soo Choo became the top major league home run hitter born in Asia on Saturday.

Choo's 176th career homer moved him past Hideki Matsui for the most by an Asian player, but that home-run ball is nowhere to be found.

The ball landed in the Kansas City Royals bullpen. The ball was then tossed to a lucky fan in the outfield.

In a tweet, the Texas Rangers stated that Choo would like to have the ball back. The tweet said to reply on Twitter with proof/ticket stub if you have the ball.

