Texas Athletes in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Texas athlete Sam McGuffie tries not to think about the upcoming 2018 Olympic Winter Games. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

Two Texans will join the U.S. Olympic men's bobsled team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Sam McGuffie, of Houston was selected Monday morning to be a push athlete, tasked with rocketing the heavy sled off the starting line. McGuffie joins Evan Weinstock and Steve Langton on the push crew. McGuffie was also selected to be Codie Bascue's brakeman in two-man.



28-year-old McGuffie started his athletic career as a football and track and field star at Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas. He also played football in college before spending time in both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Justin Olsen, of San Antonio, was selected alongside Codie Bascue and Nick Cunningham to pilot the three Team USA sleds.



At the 2010 Winter Olympics, Olsen, 30, was a push athlete for Steven Holcomb’s Night Train four-man crew that won gold, the first for a U.S. men’s sled since 1948. He later lost 35 pounds after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, to be come a bobsled driver. Olsen was born in Lubbock and raised in San Antonio.



The 2018 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9 and run through Feb. 25.

Click HERE to read more about the Team USA men's bobsled team.



