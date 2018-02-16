From 17-year-olds Red Gerard and Chloe Kim to 31-year-old Shaun White, Americans have shined on snowboards -- and four of their five gold medals through the first half of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang came on the boards. Watch those performances, plus Mikaela Shiffrin's impressive Giant Slalom run, below.

17-year-old Red Gerard delivers epic final run to win men's Slopestyle:

Jamie Anderson survives fierce wind that derailed many others to win women's Slopestyle:

Chloe Kim delivers back-to-back 1080s on her victory lap to earn near-perfect score in women's Halfpipe:

Shaun White's back-against-the-wall run wins Halfpipe gold:

Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin wins second career gold in giant slalom:

Take a look at all of the United States' medal winners in Pyeongchang:

