Stargazing: Stars Host Devils Thursday

The following is a news release published by the Dallas Stars, Jan. 3, 2018.



RUNNIN' WITH THE DEVIL

The Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils meet on Thursday night in the second and final game of the 2017-18 season series. In the most recent game between Dallas and New Jersey, the Devils defeated the Stars, 5-2, on Dec. 15. Forwards Martin Hanzal (1-0=1) and Alexander Radulov (1-0=1) recorded goals for Dallas and defenseman Esa Lindell (0-2=2) tallied a season-high two assists (0-2=2). On special teams, the Stars were 1-of-3 on the power play (33%) and 4-for-5 (80%) on the penalty kill. Dallas is riding a five-game point streak (3-0-2) against the Devils on home ice and have recorded points in nine of the last 10 home games (7-1-2) against them. Last season at American Airlines Center, the Devils defeated the Stars in overtime, 2-1, on Nov. 15, 2016. Forward Patrick Eaves potted the lone goal (1-0=1) for the Stars and goaltender Antti Niemi stopped 31-of-33 shots. In 37 career games against New Jersey, forward Jason Spezza leads all Stars skaters with 34 points (8-26=34).



KLINGBERGER IN PARADISE

Defenseman John Klingberg recorded an assist (0-1=1) on Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The defenseman has points in three-straight games (1-3=4) and has inked the scoresheet in six of his last seven overall games (1-7=8). The native of Gothenburg, Sweden ranks first among League defensemen with 30 assists and 35 points (5-30=35) in 41 games this season. Klingberg's 30 assists rank first on the Stars and shares ninth among all NHL skaters in 2017-18. He has tallied 13 points (1-12=13) on the power play in 2017-18, which is tied for fifth among NHL blueliners and shares first among Stars skaters. On home ice this season, Klingberg leads all League defensemen with 22 points (3-19=22) while his 19 home assists share fourth among all NHL players. He ranks first in assists (19) and shares first in points (22) among Stars players this season at American Airlines Center. Klingberg has inked the scoresheet in a career-best seven consecutive games (1-8=9) on home ice. In six career games against the Devils, the defenseman has two assists (0-2=2).



IT'S A SHORE THING

Forward Devin Shore potted the club's lone goal (1-0=1) vs. Columbus on Tuesday and now has goals in two-straight games (2-0=2). He has also registered points in three of his last four overall games (2-1=3) and has points in three of his last five games (2-1=3) at American Airlines Center. During the 2017-18 campaign, he has skated in 41 regular-season games and has recorded 18 points (5-13=18). He ranks fifth on the Stars in assists (13) and shares seventh in goals (5). At American Airlines Center, Shore has tallied four of his five goals this season (4-6=10). The native of Ajax, Ont. has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in three career contests against the Devils.



TYLER, THE CREATOR

Forward Tyler Seguin notched a helper (0-1=1) on Devin Shore's goal on Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets. He has points in two consecutive games (1-1=2) and has inked the scoresheet in five of his last six overall contests (5-2=7). In 41 regular-season games, Seguin ranks second on the Stars with 36 points (19-17=36). His 19 goals rank seventh in the NHL and his seven tallies on the power play share seventh among all League players. Seguin is tied for the club-lead with 22 points (13-9=22) this season at American Airlines Center. His 13 goals on home ice in 2017-18 are tied for the most by any player in the NHL. Among Stars skaters, he ranks first in home goals (13) and fourth in home assists (9). Seguin has five points (4-1=5) over his last five games at home. In the first game of the season against New Jersey on Dec. 15, he recorded an assist (0-1=1) and four shots on goal. The native of Brampton, Ont. has a two-game point streak (1-1=2) against the Devils and has recorded four points (2-2=4) in four career games against them at American Airlines Center. Seguin has 12 points (5-7=12) in 20 career games against New Jersey.