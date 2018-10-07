Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall answers questions from the media as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban listens during a press conference at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

Multiple Mavericks sources said the franchise fired longtime team photographer Danny Bollinger on Friday, less than 24 hours after The Dallas Morning News published a story online detailing sexual harassment allegations made against him by five women.

Sources said the Mavericks opened an investigation into Bollinger about two weeks ago, days after the Sept. 19 release of the 43-page report on a seven-month investigation into sexual harassment within the Mavericks’ business offices.

Neither Bollinger, nor descriptions of his alleged behavior, were mentioned in the report. Sources said the Mavericks began investigating Bollinger when several employees stepped forward with allegations against him.

