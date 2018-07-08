Shin-Soo Choo Named to First Career All-Star Team - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Shin-Soo Choo Named to First Career All-Star Team

Irving native and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story also gets first all-star nod

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    Shin-Soo Choo of the Texas Rangers after hit by a pitch with Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 27, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

    Rangers' outfielder Shin-Soo Choo was named to his first career All-Star Game Sunday.

    Major League Baseball's All-Star Game will be played July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

    Choo was hitting .294 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI through Sunday and is in the midst of a 47-game on-base streak -- the longest in Rangers history.

    According to the Rangers, Choo is third native of South Korea to make an all-star team, following the Dodgers' Chan Ho Park in 2001 and Arizona's Byung-Hyun Kim in 2002.

    Choo is the Rangers' lone representative. Other Texas players in the mix included closer Keone Kela, who has 21 saves, and third baseman Adrian Beltre, who has a .296 batting average.

    On a local note, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, an Irving native, made his first all-star team. Story, 25, is batting .282 with 16 long balls and 60 runs batted in this season.

