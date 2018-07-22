Shekinna Stricklen Sinks WNBA-Record-Tying 8 3s in Sun's Win - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Shekinna Stricklen Sinks WNBA-Record-Tying 8 3s in Sun's Win

Stricklen scored a season-high 24 points and went 8 of 11 from deep

By Associated Press

Published 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shekinna Stricklen Sinks WNBA-Record-Tying 8 3s in Sun's Win
    NBC 5 News
    The logo for the WNBA's Dallas Wings, who'll play the 2016 season at UTA's College Park Center.

    Shekinna Stricklen scored a season-high 24 points and tied a WNBA record with eight 3-pointers to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 92-75 on Sunday.

    Stricklen finished 8 of 11 from 3-point range and matched the mark set by Diana Taurasi, who has made eight 3-pointers three times, and Riquna Williams, who has done it once.

    Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones added 15 points each for the Sun (13-12).

    The Wings (14-11) closed a 16-point deficit to 78-71, but Jasmine Thomas' pull up jumper with 3:19 left in the game stopped the Dallas rally and sparked a 14-2 run in which Connecticut pulled away for good.

    Top Sports: Tour de France: Second Half of the 21-Day Race

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Tour de France Riders Enter Second Half of 21-Day Race
    Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

    Thomas had 11 points and Chiney Ogwumike added 10 for the Sun. Ogwumike was ejected for arguing a call with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter after she fouled out.

    Liz Cambage had 25 points and 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. Glory Johnson and Kayla Thornton had 11 points each.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices