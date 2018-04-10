Retired Highland Park Coach Returns to the Sideline

Highland Park Head Football Coach Randy Allen is retiring. He won three state titles and has 376 total victories. He talked about his decision to hang up his whistle. (Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018)

Coach Randy Allen has returned to the sideline for the Highland Park Scots after three weeks of retirement.

The district announced in a tweet Tuesday that Allen was back, saying "After reconsidering his announcement to retire, legendary Head Football Coach Randy Allen will be back on the sideline for his 20th year of coaching the Scots next season.



He announced his retirement at a press conference in March.

"I’ve given much thought and prayer to this decision and shed many tears over the past few days because I love these players and I love these coaches so much," Allen said. "I’ve given the last 44 years of my life investing in young people and could not imagine a better way to spend my life."

Allen has won three state titles and has 376 total victories.