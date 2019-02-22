Rangers Spring Training Weather Looks A Lot Like North Texas

If you thought the Texas Rangers were going to enjoy dry desert weather at Spring Training in Arizona, think again. It looks a little more like North Texas in Surprise. Rainy and dreary with temps in the 50s.

NBC 5's Pat Doney is in Surprise where pitchers and catchers first reported on Feb. 12; the first full squad workout was on Feb. 18.

On Thursday, he posted video of hail falling:

Fans will be happy to know, while it's raining Friday, it's expected to be a sunny Saturday with temperatures in the mid-50s -- just in time for the first pre-season game against the Kansas City Royals.

If you're not in Surprise, you can catch the game on 105.3 The Fan.

If you're not in Surprise, you can catch the game on 105.3 The Fan.

