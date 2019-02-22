Rangers Spring Training Weather Looks A Lot Like North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Red Fever

Red Fever

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE TEXAS RANGERS

Rangers Spring Training Weather Looks A Lot Like North Texas

The tarps are out at Surprise Stadium which plays home to the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals

By Elvira Sakmari

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Rainy Weather at Rangers Training Camp

    Rainy Weather at Rangers Training Camp
    Pat Doney - NBC 5 Sports Connection

    If you thought the Texas Rangers were going to enjoy dry desert weather at Spring Training in Arizona, think again. It looks a little more like North Texas in Surprise. Rainy and dreary with temps in the 50s.

    NBC 5's Pat Doney is in Surprise where pitchers and catchers first reported on Feb. 12;  the first full squad workout was on Feb. 18.

    On Thursday, he posted video of hail falling:

    Fans will be happy to know, while it's raining Friday, it's expected to be a sunny Saturday with temperatures in the mid-50s -- just in time for the first pre-season game against the Kansas City Royals.

    If you're not in Surprise, you can catch the game on 105.3 The Fan.

    This is the part where we have to tell you 105.3 The Fan is our media partner. If you haven't had a chance, catch Pat Doney's chat with Dallas Morning News Rangers Insider Evan Grant about the new season ahead with a new skipper:

    Rangers Positive, Responding to New Manager's PhilosophyRangers Positive, Responding to New Manager's Philosophy

    NBC 5's Pat Doney and Dallas Morning News writer Evan Grant talk about Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and how players are responding to his message.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices