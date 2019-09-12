ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 28: Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers have nominated shortstop Elvis Andrus as their annual nominee for the MLB's Roberto Clemente Award.

The annual award is given to the player who, "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

For the nomination, the team will honor Andrus prior to the start of the Rangers-Red Sox game Sept. 24.

Every year, each club nominates one current player to be considered for the Roberto Clemente Award in tribute to Clemente's achievements and character.

Andrus, the club said, has made a major impact on North Texas since joining the team 10 years ago.

"Elvis has donated over $675,000 to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation since 2012 while be involved in a variety of initiatives, programs, and events," the team said.

Here's more from the Rangers on Elvis' nomination:

Elvis has a big heart for children with special challenges and created Elvis' Entourage to host children and their families to Rangers home games. Andrus served as the Honorary Chair of the Annual Cowboys Santa Toy Drive during 2014 thru 2016 helping raise toys for underprivileged children in Tarrant County. He has donated substantial financial resources to the Sunshine Kids Foundation and has hosted youngsters from that organization to Rangers home games for the last four seasons. Since 2014, Andrus has also provided Rangers' game tickets for families of the Down Syndrome Guild and participated in a number of their events, including participating in its annual fundraising calendar. Elvis has taken part in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run since 2014 while hosting law officers and Special Olympians for Rangers' games. He has been a friend to the Miracle League of DFW and Southlake hosting groups for Rangers games since 2015. This past winter Elvis donated 300 winter coats by families served by VeneDallas, a local non-profit that helps Venezuelan families that have relocated to the DFW Metroplex. He has served on the Taylor Hooton Advisory Board All Me League since 2015 and hosted athletes from area schools to Rangers' home games. Andrus has also donated to a variety of other non-profit organizations as well as his teammates' foundations to include the Robinson Chirinos Foundation, the Joakim Soria Foundation, the Michael Young Family Foundation as well as Our Calling, Sunshine Kids Foundation, Special Olympics, VeneDallas, Do It for Durrett Foundation, Down Syndrome Guild and several youth baseball organizations.

The league winner will be selected by a panel that includes Clemente's late wife Vera and Robert Manfred Jr., baseball commissioner. Fans have a say as well -- the winner of the fan vote will count as one vote on the panel. Fans can vote here: mlb.com/clemente21.