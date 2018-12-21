ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: Jurickson Profar #19 of the Texas Rangers smiles as he is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a throwing error in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 21, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

The Texas Rangers have traded away infielder Jurickson Profar and a minor league pitcher in a three-team trade with the Oakland A's and Tampa Bay Rays.

Profar is headed to Oakland and minor league RHP Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay.

In trade, the Rangers will receive infielder Eli White from Oakland and and LHPs Kyle Bird and Brock Burke and RHP Yoel Espinal from Tampa Bay. The Rangers will also receive international slot compensation from the A’s who also sent RHP Emilio Pagan and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round A pick to the Rays.

Bird and Burke will be added to Texas’ Major League roster, putting the Rangers at 36 on the 40-man roster.

Here's more from the Rangers on their latest additions: