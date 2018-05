Former Rangers first baseman Rafael Palmeiro watches the flight of the ball during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California on April 4, 2002.

Rafael Palmeiro will have at least one teammate in his corner when he takes the next step in his against-the-odds comeback at age 54.

His son.

Palmeiro said Tuesday night that he had agreed to play for the Cleburne Railroaders of the independent American Association where he will team with his oldest son, Patrick. Cleburne is scheduled to open it's season on May 18 against the Winnipeg Gold Eyes.

