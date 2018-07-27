President Trump Applauds Jerry Jones for Anthem Stance - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
President Trump Applauds Jerry Jones for Anthem Stance

Trump writes: "Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!"

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Cowboys Camp: Jones Addresses Garrett's Job, National Anthem

    In his state of the team address to kickoff Cowboys training camp, team owner Jerry Jones backed Dallas coach Jason Garrett and was critical of President Donald Trump's national anthem comments. NBC 5's Pat Doney has the story in Oxnard, California. (Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018)

    President Donald Trump is congratulating Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, for saying his players will be required to stand for the playing of the national anthem.

    Jones was the first owner to publicly say that his players would not be allowed to stay off the field during the anthem. Jones said the team's policy is "you stand at the anthem, toe on the line."

    Trump has repeatedly tried to bring attention to the player protests, which he opposes, and believes the culture war issue helps energize his base.

    Jerry Jones 'State of the Cowboys' AddressJerry Jones 'State of the Cowboys' Address

    NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs discusses the “State of the Cowboys” address by Jerry Jones.

    (Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018)

